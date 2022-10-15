From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

There was pandemonium in Wuse 2, Abuja, on Saturday, as an unspecified number of armed bandits invaded NITEL quarters located at No 3, Durban Street, Wuse 2, Abuja, in the early hours of Saturday morning, and broke into three flats, attacked occupants and also made away lots of household items worths millions of naira.

One of the occupants who was affected by the bandits’ activities told Sunday Sun, that the activities of bandits have been going on in the estate for some time now, but the Saturday invasion was the height of all the attacks.

The occupant who pleaded anonymity said they were grateful to God that nobody was badly injured nor abducted, stressing that the occupants of the quarters are practically living in fear and anxiety about what could possibly happen next.

“If this kind of security breach could happen in Wuse 2, which is the heart of Abuja, then I don’t know what will be the fate of people living in the hinterlands that has less attention from the FCT Administration and security agencies.

“These bandits have been coming and operating in these quarters for some time now but not at this level. This time, they came in their numbers, broke into some flats and made away with valuables found therein. Our joy is that we didn’t have to rush to the hospital on account of serious injury or death, nor crying because someone was kidnapped.”

The occupant confirmed that there are security officials at the main entrance gate, but the bandits never used the gate, rather they gained entry through a broken perimeter fence bordering Junkyard garden and also left through the same route.

The occupant, however, confirmed that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), of Maitama police station, visited the quarters in the morning to ascertain the state of things and also carry out an assessment of the situation.

FCT police spokesperson Josephine Adeh could not be reached for comment on the matter.

Recall that on July 8, 2022, armed robbers numbering about 30 invaded a compound of about 15 flats located at Agadez Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, and successfully robbed about 10 flats.

A female eyewitness account of the incident indicated that the robbers invaded the compound at about 2:30 am and operated for several hours uninterrupted.

“Aside from phones, cash and lots of household items that they took, some of the residents were injured by the armed robbers. A man who was supposed to travel to the United States the following night was stabbed after he was dispossessed of 10, 000 dollars, that he was supposed to travel with,” she said.

“When the stabbed man pretended to have died, they dragged him towards the gate and abandoned him there and continued their operations. Immediately, the man regained energy and strength, and saw that they had left him, he rushed out to seek help from armed soldiers attached to a nearby house, said to be the resident of a former army chief but the soldiers didn’t respond.

“With blood gushing out, he rushed to a commercial bank located adjacent to the former Estacy Lounge, Wuse 2, to get the attention of the mobile policemen attached to the bank, but he was disappointed as the expected help never came. He was then forced to return home to his fate.

“Our joy was that no one was kidnapped. It would have been more traumatic and devastating. We for no de talk am like this.”

Another neighbour who pleaded anonymity said that armed robbery attacks have become frequent in Agadez Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, as many compounds have been attacked repeatedly in the last two years.

“A compound close to the one attacked has been attacked three times in the last two years. The armed bandits come from the backyard through the bushes and canal that connect to City Park garden and return through the same route. My concern is that these guys operate freely and return to their enclave uninterrupted waiting for another opportunity to unleash terror on the people,” she said.

The eyewitnesses, however, confirmed that a team of policemen showed up later after the armed robbers had left with what they collected. “When the policemen came, they shot in the air, possibly, to scare away the armed robbers. Few household items were, however, retrieved on the route they used. It’s a traumatic experience for us here.

“If these boys can boldly and confidently invade houses in Wuse 2, Abuja, which is believed to be the heart of Abuja and secured, and robbed successfully for several hours, then the fate of people in suburbs is only left in the Hands of God.”