Job Osazuwa

The brain behind Abuja Art Week, Ihu Anyanwu, has expressed optimism that the ongoing art, culture and music festival would boost tourism in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

In a chat with Daily Sun, the culture and events specialist, who has practised in Nigeria and abroad, said that this would also stimulate local businesses. She revealed that the event would feature a dynamic line-up of activities, covering the realms of visual art, art and technology and music to lift souls.

She remarked that, as a music producer, singer and disc jockey, her flair for recreational activities might not be unconnected with the art week, which has so far attracted many partners.

On what informed her decision to organise the Abuja Art Week, which began on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, and runs till Sunday, November 10, 2019, she said that she had noticed a sort of void –lack of an avenue to pull everyone together to present a pure art and music in a conducive environment.

“Having grown up in Lagos and participated and witnessed most of its cultural activities, when I returned from abroad some years ago, it became clear to me that we need something similar in Abuja.

“We are driving the idea that Abuja is not only a city for people who are looking for political positions or contracts. It is a place that has its own culture. We don’t have to always look up to Lagos for art festivals. It is high time we defined and led ourselves in the FCT.”

Anyanwu said, considering the fall of the economy and little access to government money, more people were becoming open-minded to other areas hitherto neglected. She identified large open spaces in Abuja as added advantage to festival and other social activities, unlike Lagos which she described as always being jampacked.

She was optimistic that the Abuja event would attract galleries already active in the FCT with collections of art works to display. She noted, “Within these five days, there will be music spaces to having something to relax with after the gallery shows.

“There will be a platform for exhibiting creators who are exploring the intersection between art and technology. This is like a new media art exhibition. We are also going to have individual exhibitors on a kind of independent platform. Resting area will be created for people to have snacks and drinks.

“The launch party night will feature live performances, DJs, video and documentary screenings by Argentinian documentary filmmaker. Besides gallery and event locations, some of the organisations that are already involved in this project are Embassy of Argentina in Nigeria, Institute Francais in Nigeria, Agama Art Publishing and a few others,” she stated.

Ihu added that the activities would be happening in a way that people would have sequential experience against many things happening simultaneously, except on a few occasions. She promised the participants of spaces to move around on their own pace because their alternatives between art, culture, music and relaxation.

She said that main goal was to carry many people along and give them interesting things. She said organisers were targeting culture-focused people; those who crave more exposure; students who are adventurous and anyone desirous of inspiration.

“Because of our location, which is Wuse, we want to target everyday people to know new things that would be interesting to them. Some of the activities are for free while others, especially the music lines, are not for free.”

She added, “As a performer and fan of the stage, and having plied my trade in New York and Austria, we are determined to make people realise their dreams through this event. We are creative and innovative to ensure that the festival is sustainable leading to where people will embrace it as their own.”

She said that the five-day exhibitions, talks, workshops, screenings and music event are spread across various locations within the FCT.