Fred Itua, Abuja

Weeks after the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration arrested some girls at popular night club Caramelo Lounge in Abuja, it has gone ahead to demolish the building.

Bulldozers, under the supervision of some officials of the Administration, moved in Monday morning to carry out the demolition without prior notice.

Happening now : One Hour of operation caramelo nightclub almost fully crushed.

This is coming weeks after arrest of strippers in the club.

The Administration claims that the club is located in a residential area and that the use of the building violates Abuja Master Plan.