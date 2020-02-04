Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command said it has concluded arrangements to arraign the suspected armed robbers who raided the First Bank, at Mpape, on December 28, in court.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in charge of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known, said the suspects would be arraigned before High Court 22 Wuse Zone 2, on February 14.

Mamzah, in a statement, said: “Sequel to the conclusion of an investigation into the foiled bank robbery at Mpape on December 28, 2019, the FCT Police Command Legal Department has reviewed the case file and filed appropriate charges before the court against the arrested suspects.

“In view of this development, the case has been assigned to High Court 22, Wuse Zone 2; and the suspects will be arraigned on Friday, February 14, 2020.

“The five armed robbery suspects arrested in connection with the foiled Mpape bank robbery are Ehizo Larry ‘m’ 30 years, Princewill Obinna ‘m’ 24 years, Elijah David ‘m’ 19 years, Timothy Joe ‘m’ 21 years and Earnest Ewim ‘m’ 29 years.

“The command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the protection of lives and property, and the observation of professional standards in the discharge of its duties.”

Recall that a five-man robbery gang including a staff of the bank, had on Saturday, December, 28, successfully broken into the bank after dispossessing the mobile police personnel of his weapon and tied him with an old sponge that he eventually managed to remove and raised an alarm.

The alarm attracted policemen from the nearby Mpape Police Division, assisted by soldiers of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army, forcing the robbers to surrender to the superior firing power of the joint team.