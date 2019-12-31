Molly Kilete, Abuja

Police have identified a staff of First Bank Plc, is an accomplish in the robbery incident at First Bank branch at Mpape, Abuja on December 28, 2019.

According to FCT police commissioner, Bala Chiroma, the suspects, indentified as

Larry Ehizo, 30 was among the gang that stormed the bank on the fateful day.

Parading the suspects, the police boss noted that the rest were Timothy Joe, 21, Princewill Obinna and Elijah David. They are currently undergoing interrogation by the police.

He said Ehizo happens to be a staff of the bank who, not only connived with the robbers but also drove them in his car into the premises and eventually led them into banking hall.

To ensure their faces were not captured by the CCTV cameras mounted in the bank, Ehizo, provided the suspects with black pieces of cloth with which they used to cover their faces.

The police boss said items recovered from them included four-locally fabricated pistols, two cutlasses, two daggers, one axe, a pair of pliers, one saw blade, one Peugeot 206 with registration number SBG 752FP.