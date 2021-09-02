From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), through the Ministerial Task Team on City Sanitation, has raided criminal hideouts in Gwarimpa Estate. During the raid, 49 suspects were arrested.

They were arrested on Thursday during the continuation of the ongoing demolition exercise at Yan Kasuwa on 6th Avenue Gwarimpa Estate.

The Task Team chairman, Attah Ikharo, who led the operation, said the 49 suspected criminal stopped passerby and dispossessed them of their belongings after the joint team had finished its operation.

“Most of the criminals took advantage of the cleanup exercise and went on looting spree, dispossessing passerby of their belongings.

“This shows why we are demolishing Illegal structures, there are illegal structures, shanties and fence almost everywhere in Gwarimpa Estate, these are criminal hideouts which we will not allow to stay,” he said.

Ikharo regretted the increasing shanties in the Federal Capital Territory and warned that the present administration would not allow illegality to become the order of the day.

The Task Team chairman condemned the act of post-demolition looting and assault on innocent residents.

One of the victims, Mohammed Awwal, an Immigration officer who spoke on behalf of others, said: “They forcefully collected my mobile phone and food stuff with cash in the vehicle while I was driving to pass through this place. I have identified one among those arrested.”

The 49 suspects who have turned the demolition exercise into looting spree have been taken to Efab Police station, Galadimawa under Gwarimpa Estate for more interrogation and prosecution.

