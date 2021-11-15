The Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris FCNA, was one of the personalities that were recently presented with Awards of Honour by the Abuja FCT 1 Branch of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

The Award presentation was part of the 2021 International Accountants’ Day Celebration by the Abuja FCT 1Branch of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN).

Idris was presented with an Award of Honour for accountable leadership. Other Awardees were honoured for excellence in leadership and humanitarian service, diligence in the line of duty, consistency of purpose in service, entrepreneurship and leadership.

In conferring the Award, the Abuja FCT 1Branch of ANAN noted that the Accountant General of the Federation has promoted transparency, accountability, and probity in the management of public funds through the dogged implementation of the financial management reforms anchored by the Treasury.

In a goodwill message at the occasion, the Accountant General of the Federation, who is also a member of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), congratulated the Abuja FCT 1 Branch of ANAN for the successful hosting of the 2021 International Accountants’ Day Celebration and other achievements the Chapter has recorded. The AGF was represented by the OAGF Director of Finance and Accounts Mr Lucky Nwagwu.

He noted that the theme of the celebration, “Accountable Leadership in the 21st Century”, was apt as the country needs leaders with high level of integrity, foresight and professionalism to drive positive change.

