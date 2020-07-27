Fred Itua, Abuja

Following the collapse of a building under construction, last Friday, which killed a middle aged man in Dawaki, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to prosecute the developer and revoke title of the property.

Acting coordinator of the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Abdulhamid Sulaiman, disclosed the position of the Administration while speaking to journalists during a visit to the scene of the incidence.

Describing the incidence as very painful and unfortunate”, Sulaiman insisted that the developer and his co-conspirators will be punished.

“I assure you, the FCTA is not going to tolerate it. They will be brought to book and we will recommend for possible revocation of this plot.”

The coordinator regretted that that even though necessary preventive measures, including service of stop work notice by the department of Development Control at commencement of construction, the developer “ignored it and continued to do this type of construction under lawlessness and impunity, and the result is this disaster.”

According to him, prosecution of the developer and revocation of the plot would also “serve as a warning to other developers in the city, adding that “We have directed Development Control to institute, strictly, their procedure: any developer issued stop work order that refuses to abide by it, we will withdraw his building g pm and approval, and possibly recommend, also, for the withdrawal of the title of the land.

“We have also directed the Legal Department to commence the process of prosecuting those who are responsible for this terrible offence.”

Director-general, FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Abbas Idriss, while commenting on rescue efforts revealed that there were 10 persons in the building when the collapse occured but while nine were safely recovered and rescued, “unfortunately, we recovered one fatality and he was taken by the family afyer taken to the hospital.”