This year’s edition of the Abuja Carnival, from November 23 to 25, will provide a veritable platform to further strengthen the bond of unity of the country after the 2019 general election.

Permanent secretary at the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Deaconess Grace Gekpe, announced this in Abuja during a meeting on plans to hold the carnival, which was shelved last year.

She said the carnival, with the theme “Culture for Peace,” would also provide a platform to unwind, recreate and continue the onerous task of nation building after the “peaceful” general election. Gekpe said the ministry was equally exploring the Abuja Carnival as a vehicle for wealth creation, poverty reduction, employment generation and social integration as well as for peaceful and stable society.

“Though diverse in language, tribe, culture and tradition as well as in religious and political philosophy, the carnival is conceived to showcase our strength even in our diversity and to forge a nation of one destiny, one people,” she said.

She called for inputs from the various stakeholders from the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“This way, we will not only sustain the Abuja Carnival but surpass the standard of previous editions,” she said.

Earlier, the Emir of Machina, in Yobe State, Alhaji Bashir Albishir Bukar, stressed the need to diversify the nation’s economy by leveraging on culture and tourism because of their enormous potential in wealth creation.