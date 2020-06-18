Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Justice Ishaq Bello has announced that the will no longer entertain cases that emanated outside it’s jurisdiction.

Justice Bello who reinstated the ban on exparte orders on political cases by the court warned lawyers not to bring such cases before the court as they will to be attended to.

The Judge who spoke at the inauguration of the newly elected Executives of the Abuja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), explained that under the practice direction of the court, no exparte injunction will be granted on political matters before the court.

“This court has warned against the granting of exparte injunctive orders involving political matters as contained in our practice direction. You should therefore not come here with such applications.

“The essence is that we want to close the issue of forum shopping and conflicting judgments emanating from courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

“It also to sanitize the court and to stop lawyers involved in forum shopping especially on political cases. By our practice direction, Judges are encouraged to transfer such cases back to their bases.

“It is our duty to demonstrate to the public about our collective desires to ensure that justice is done and to add value through the dispension of Justice.”

The Chief Judge who administered the oath of office on the new executive admonished them to eschew bitterness and work together in peace and unity.

In her remarks, the newly elected chairman of the Unity Bar, Ms. Hauwa Shekaru promised to restore the elusive peace in the association.

She disclosed that some of her 10-point agenda will include some reformative programme to the benefit of all members.

Other elected members are: Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko (Vice Chairman); Adebiyi Adetosoye (Secretary); Chinelo Ofoegunam (Assistant Secretary); Adedeji Adewale (Treasurer); Ngozi Agubalu (Welfare Secretary); Ikemefuna Onyeka (Publicity Secretary); Jude Ugwuanyi (Legal Adviser) and Princess F. Chukwuani (NEC Rep).