Godwin Tsa Abuja

Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Justice Ishaq Bello, has announced that they will no longer entertain cases that emanated outside its jurisdiction.

Justice Bello, who reinstated the ban on ex parte orders on political cases by the court warned lawyers not to bring such cases before the court as they will not be attended to.

The Judge who spoke at the inauguration of the newly elected executives of the Abuja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), explained that under the practice direction of the court, no ex parte injunction will be granted on political matters before the court.

“The essence is that we want to close the issue of forum shopping and conflicting judgments emanating from courts of coordinate jurisdiction.

“It also to sanitize the court and to stop lawyers involved in forum shopping especially on political cases. By our practice direction, Judges are encouraged to transfer such cases back to their bases.

“It is our duty to demonstrate to the public about our collective desires to ensure that justice is done and to add value through the dispension of Justice.”

The Chief Judge, who administered the oath of office on the new executive admonished them to eschew bitterness and work together in peace and unity.

The newly elected chairman of the Unity Bar, Ms. Hauwa Shekaru, promised to restore the elusive peace in the association.