From Uche Usim, Abuja

Long queues resurfaced in Abuja on Wednesday as fuel marketers claimed to have run out of petrol, leaving motorists frustrated and commuters stranded.

Checks by Daily Sun show that, while most filling stations claimed to have run out of stock, they actually had products but preferred hoarding.

The few that dispensed the product had long queues of motorists.

Conoil filling station, opposite the NNPC headquarters in Central Area, had queues stretching for about over 200 meters. The same scenario played out at Oando in Wuse Zone 3, NNPC mega station on Kubwa expressway and other places.

Sources at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited said there was no need for artificial scarcity or panic buying because there was sufficient petrol in stock.

The scathing development provided black marketers sufficient room to sell petrol in jerrycans at exorbitant prices to impatient motorists who could not queue up.

A 10-litre jerrycan of petrol sold for N4,000 translating to N400/litre.