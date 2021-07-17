By Romanus Okoye

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja has restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from publishing the name of any aspirant as the party’s standard-bearer in the November 16 governorship poll in Anambra State.

Justice Y. Halilu of Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja on Thursday ordered parties in an exparte application No: CV/1539/21 and Motion No: M/4547/2021, filed by Ikenna Chris Ukpai representing Valentine Ozigbo, to maintain status quo by not publishing the name of any candidate as the governorship candidate of PDP for November 16, Anambra State election, pending the hearing and determination of Motion on Notice.

The court granted an application for an accelerated hearing to the pending case.

It also granted an abridged time within which the respondents may file and serve their counter affidavit, written addresses and preliminary objective to five days, from the date of service of originating processes including the ex parte order.

The judge thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 22.

