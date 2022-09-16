By Emma Jemegah

An Abuja High Court may have aborted the September 30 elections into the board of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

In a suit challenging the composition of delegates for the elections scheduled to hold in Benin, Edo State by Harrison Jalla and others, Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court yesterday puts the NFF elections on hold until the determination of the suit.

The plaintiffs, in a suit FHC/ABJ/CS/1376/2022 joining the NFF, its President, Amaju Pinnick and the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, had approached the court in mid 2021 demanding an amendment to the NFF statutes 2010 for equal representation for all the five statutory bodies making up the Nigeria Football Federation in terms of voting rights and representation on the NFF Board, its Congress and Sub/Standing Committees.

The Court had earlier in the month of June 2022 hearing adjourned further proceedings on the matter to October 31, 2022.

However, the plaintiffs had to approach the court again yesterday to stop the election, claiming the NFF acted in contravention of the earlier order of the court.

Consequently and ruling in an exparte application moved yesterday, Hon. Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered the NFF September 30 election be put on hold and that parties should maintain status quo and adjourned further proceedings to October 31, 2022.