By Biu Adam

The atmosphere was electrifying. It was a robust gathering of intellectuals who took turns to make presentations on the leadership challenge in the country and made recommendations towards addressing it. I was elated by the fact that, indeed, Nigerians were well-positioned to demand the best for the country as the 2023 general election approaches.

Merit House, Abuja, the venue of the meeting, struggled to cope with over 1,000 civil society organisations with brilliant position papers on leadership in the country. However, there was a twist at the event as the emphasis was on the leadership qualities of the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

At some point, I was tempted to ask it was planned or a mere coincidence. My curiosity was allayed with the various position papers delivered by outstanding scholars, with examples drawn from Kogi State.

The roll call of civil society group representation was impressive. We had the likes of Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency, Save Nigeria Group, Action Against Fake News and others too numerous to mention. The rapporteurs were also brilliant in their delivery, to the excitement of all present.

The event had speakers such as Professor Ahmed Danfulani, former director-general of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), and several others. It was successful and once again brought to the fore the leadership qualities of Gov. Bello in the scheme of things in the country. It was also a lesson in leadership that ought to be emulated by all those desirous of contributing their quota to governance in the country.

One of the event’s highlights was the x-ray of the leadership strides of Gov. Bello in Kogi state and why he fits the bill to lead Nigeria. It was an eye-opener for me as the facts were reeled out on how he transformed Kogi State in record time. I must confess that I was left in awe at some point and wondered how all of the tangible successes recorded in Kogi missed the public space.

I must commend the organizers of the event for bringing under one roof over 1,000 civil society groups and notable scholars to chart a course for Nigeria in ensuring the enthronement of credible leadership. This is a first in the annals of the country, where position papers are backed with facts.

It was also resounding because the various scholars that came from all the nooks and crannies of the country were unanimous in their assessment of the leadership attributes of Gov. Bello. Issues were dissected regarding what the country needs, moving forward, in terms of leadership and how Gov. Bello is the child of necessity to lead the country, come 2023.

From all that was said at the gathering, Gov. Bello is an exceptional leader who matches his words with action. The various steps he took to address the myriad of challenges in the state were also noteworthy. Therefore, it is not in doubt that what the country needs at this critical point of our existence is a leader like Gov. Bello.

I recall at the meeting when one of the paper presenters went down history lane to analyse Kogi State before Bello and Kogi State under Bello. This elicited a thunderous ovation from the crowd and chants of “Yahaya Bello” rent the air. It was so palpable that it took spirited efforts for the organisers to restore calm.

Upon resumption of his session, the crowd constantly interrupted the speaker. It was such an ecstatic feeling for all present. This trend was repeated continuously as other speakers took turns to present their papers on the leadership crisis in the country and how, indeed, Gov. Bello represents all that the country needs in our quest for sustainable growth and development. I must add that the meeting was an eye-opener for some of us on the Yahaya Bello phenomenon. His commitments to addressing the challenges in Kogi State were outstanding. Little wonder he was nicknamed the White Lion.

I had many takeaways from the meeting. And one of them was the fact that, with Gov. Bello as President, he would hit the ground running. He would address those issues that have held us back as a country squarely. I say this because Kogi State has a similar challenge as Nigeria as a whole, and if he can get things done in the state, he can get things done at the federal level.

I must also confess that Gov. Bello, though young in age, is a brave man who understands what governance entails. He is also one that doesn’t play to the gallery. If that were one of his attributes, he would have failed woefully in Kogi State, given the stumbling blocks that littered every aspect of the state before he assumed office.

I am now a covert of the epistle of Gov. Bello that emphasizes that all is possible if we remain focused, and sincerity of heart and purpose should be our watchword. These and many more are what Governor Yahaya Bello represents.

Those who have doubts about his aspiration to lead this country need to rethink. The man is a legend, and his leadership style is what Nigeria needs. His emphasis on One Nigeria is infectious. He neither recognizes religion nor ethnicity but merit. He does not suffer fools gladly. And he understands that, for Nigeria to be great again, we must put aside our differences and embrace the strength inherent in our diversity.

It is expected that his presidential aspiration must have unsettled some principalities that have held the country by the jugular. And as such, there would be some form of resistance. But the country does not belong to some select individuals, and this much we must come to terms with in demanding that we make progress as a people and as a country.

We have experimented for so long, and 2023 should not be for another round of experimentation, because we can’t afford that luxury at the moment. This is the time to move forward after years in limbo. They promised us heaven on earth but gave us hell on earth. Do we want to continue in this vicious cycle? The answer is a resounding no, as the consequences of such might not be palatable.

I want to believe that God has a plan for this great country. But we must play our parts towards ensuring that we get it right come 2023. Gov. Bello is no doubt the right choice for a national rebirth.

The Abuja declaration should spur us into understanding that Gov. Bello has all it takes to lead the country to the Promised Land, where every Nigerian would have a sense of belonging regardless of their religious or ethnic affiliations. This is the Nigeria we desire and deserve. Our fingers are crossed.

•Adam, PhD, a forensic psychologist, wrote from ABU, Zaria