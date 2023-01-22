From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Abuja shop owners have asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate and take action against some police officers involved in the demolition of their shops located at Zone 3, shopping complex against subsisting orders of court.

The traders had in a suit marked FCT/HC/CV/066/2022, sought and obtained a restraining orders against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the Federal Capital Development Authority, FCDA, the Abuja Markets Management Ltd; Abuja Investment Company Ltd and Blizzard Nigeria Limited, from interfering and disrupting with their possessory and proprietory interest with regards to the 38 shops at zone 3 shopping complex, Wuse, Abuja, pending the hearing of their motion on notice.

They equally obtained an order of interim injunction restraining the Abuja Investment Company Ltd and Blizzard Nigeria Limited,(4th and 5th defendants), from further trespassing on the property(that is the 38 shops) at Zone 3, shopping complex, Wuse, Abuja pending the hearing of the motion on notice.

The 4th and 5th defendants were further restrained from taking an further steps that will distort the Abuja Master plan, more particularly in relation to the shops at zone 3, shopping complex, Wuse, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Specifically, the suit was filed by Egnr. Olugbenga Odubayo; Alfred Eigbefoh, Martins Okwuolisa; Mrs. Susan Ogo Chinyere and Jinifa Allied Ltd, all suing for themselves and as the representatives of the other tenants/allottee of tge Zone 3 shopping complex, Zone 3, Wuse, Abuja.

All the defendants defendants were dully served with the above injunctive orders including the statutory interlocutory motion on notice.

However, in a petition to the Inspector General of Police dated January 18, 2023, the business men had through their counsel, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN, drew his attention to the fact that despite the above clear orders of courts of competent jurisdiction, “on Febuary 24, 2022, your police officers loaded in several vans gave cover to and aided 5th defendant to disobey the orders and invaded the Zone 3, shopping complex demolishing the res (subject matter in court).

Ume, a former Attorney General of Imo State, equally drew the attention of the IGP to the fact that the tenants, to ensure that the defendants are comported to the rule of law, had on December 29, 2022, entered its appeal at the Court of Appeal, which notice and records of appeal have been served on all the defendants.

In addition, he stated that the tenants had on December 23,2022, at the Court of Appeal filed a restraining motion on notice (CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/1450/M/22, seeking for injunctive orders against the respondents, from taking further steps or interfering with the 38 shops at Wuse zone 3 and ots appurtenances, subject matter of litigation.

That despite the pendency of these matters in court, ” on January 17, 2023, your police men with vehicles No RR 567; RRS 100 and RRS 105, invaded the zone 3 shopping complex demolishing all they could.

“Sir, has the law and order broken down to this level? Please investigate, take necessary steps and ensure Nigerians that mights have not become mightier that our courts, ” the petition reads.