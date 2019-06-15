Linus Oota, Lafia

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has on Saturday issued about 50,000 prepaid electricity meters to its customers in the Nasarawa area of its franchise territory.

General Manager, Corporate Communication of the AEDC, Oyebode Fadipe, disclosed this to journalists at Mararaba, a suburb of Abuja, during the company’s Customer Consultative Forum for Nasarawa region of the company.

According to Fadipe, “the 50,000 prepaid electricity meters were issued to 50,000 customers out of the 200,000 customers of the AEDC in the Nasarawa region, leaving a balance of 150,000.”

He, however, disagreed with the rumour that the prepaid electricity meters were purchased by the Federal government and donated to electricity distribution companies in the country for onward distribution to electricity consumers free in the country.

He said: “The Federal Government does not fund AEDC, nor other electricity distribution companies in the country. The prepaid metering is strictly the responsibility of the electricity distribution companies in order to resolve the problem of power which lies on metering.”

Fadipe concluded that the AEDC takes customers engagement on a very serious note because without the customers, there would be no success in the activities of the electricity distribution company.