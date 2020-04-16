The five mobile courts reactivated to try violators of the lockdown order in the Federal Capital Territory yesterday convicted no fewer than 20 violators.

Chairman, FCT Movement Restrictions Enforcement Team, Ikharo Attah, announced this in Abuja while giving an update on the level of compliance with the regulations put in place to control the spread of the pandemic.

He explained that the convicts were fined between N1,000 and N5,000, adding that those with vehicles would only get them back after the lockdown had been lifted, with the likelihood of paying for demurrage.

He disclosed that the enforcement team would begin a clampdown on residents who usually engage in early morning fitness exercises, especially jogging around town.

Attah also revealed that a fake policeman was arrested in the Mpape area of the territory, adding that more mobile courts would be established soon.

He said: “We have at least five mobile courts and we are hoping to open more with the assistance of the legal unit of the Directorate of Road Traffic Services.

“As at 1pm, we already secured 20 convictions, while two pleaded not guilty.

“We also arrested a man who is not a policeman but was wearing a Police cap. He is currently being detained at the police station in Mpape.

“We were at the Kubwa-Mpape road as early as 4am, we are going to tighten our grip on these areas because when we locked down Mpape to traffic, we discovered that residents were sneaking out massively on foot to access Maitama.

“While we are continuing with our general enforcement, we are going to start arresting people found jogging, as from Friday.

“We now have thousands of people coming out in some areas to jog, very early in the morning. We are going to arrest them.”

The FCT administration recently reactivated mobile courts to prosecute violators of the presidential directive on the cessation of movement across the territory.