It wasn’t pretty or comfortable, but the Eagles got the job done and flew over Guinea to the next round of Africa’s premier Football competition.

Like the opening game against Burundi, the Super Eagles dominated proceedings right from the moment the referee blew for kickoff, but their opponents soaked the pressure for long and had few chances of their own.

Fans at the This Is Naija fan parks in Abuja urged the team on despite playing 45 minutes without finding the back of the net.

Exactly a year after the Eagles narrowly missed out on a round of 16 tickets after losing to a Messi-led Argentine team at the Mundial. The Eagles have made amends for that miss by qualifying for the round of 16 at the ongoing African Cup of nations, much to the delight of the Abuja fans at the famous This is Naija fan park.

The fan parks gained popularity among football lovers during the World cup in 2018, serving as perfect spots for them to express their passion for football, and they have returned for an encore during the biennial AFCON competition.

The Eagles got the much-needed goal after Kenneth Omeruo’s powerful header proved impossible for the Guinean keeper to handle.

Gernot Rohr’s team will face Madagascar in the last group game on Sunday the 31st of June 2019. This Is Naija fan parks are open to fans across the country throughout the tournament.