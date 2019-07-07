Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator Representing Delta North senatorial zone, Peter Nwaoboshi, has said that the Federal High Court in Abuja lacks jurisdiction to order an interim forfeiture of his assets.

Senator Nwaoboshi, speaking through his Kaduna-based lawyer, Mr. Muhammad Katu, argued that the court’s order of interim forfeiture of the Senator’s assets constituted an abuse of court process.

Senator Nwaoboshi had applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja to vacate an order of interim forfeiture of his alleged assets made on July 2, 2019.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo, had in his ruling on an ex parte application filed by the Special Presidential Investigative Panel for the Recovery of Public Property against the Senator for non declaration of assets, issued an order for interim forfeiture of 11 houses and 22 bank accounts linked to the Delta-North Senator.

However, in a motion on notice filed on July 5, 2019 by his counsel, Muhammad Katu, Senator Nwaoboshi argued that the court’s order of interim forfeiture of his assets constituted an abuse of court processes.

Katu described the Senator’s trial as the handiwork of his political opponents who were bent on tarnishing his rising political profile especially in his Delta North.