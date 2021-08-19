From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

An Abuja-based female land developer, Princess Carol Ngozi, has been docked by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, on a 30-count charge bordering on obtaining by false pretences.

She was arraigned alongside her company, Caroline Luxury Homes, before Justice Hamza Muazu.

The prosecution alleged that on various occasions, she obtained the total sum of N31, 825,000, from thirty of her clients under the pretext of allocating to the various plots of land at Carolina Luxury Homes Estate, Gousa District, Abuja.

She has been granted bail in the sum of N31 million and a surety in the like sum, after entering a plea of not guilty to all the charges.

The surety according to the court, must have a landed property within Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), with the original document submitted to the court.

The defendant is also to deposit her International passport with the court.

Counsel to the defendants, Olumide Olujimi had informed the court of a pending motion for bail filed on August 16 and pleaded that his client is admitted to bail on liberal terms.

The prosecution counsel, Faruk Abdullahi, did not oppose the application but urged the court to give conditions that will ensure that the defendants are available for trial.

Justice Muazu has consequently adjourned the matter to September 17 for trial.