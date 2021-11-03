From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Gunmen have attacked Junior Secondary School (JSS), Yebu in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), abducting its Vice Principal, Mohammed Nuhu.

The gunmen, who stormed the school in their numbers, reportedly surrounded the quarters after scaling through the fence and tied the security man on duty; after which they broke into the apartment of the vice principal and took him away.

The incident which took place early Saturday morning is coming a few days after Abubakar Abdullahi Gbedako, the Vice Principal of Junior Secondary School, Kwaita, also in Kwali, who is also the Chief Imam of Yabgoji Central Mosque, who abducted.

The Chairman, Nigeria Union Teachers (NUT), FCT wing, Stephen Knabayi, who confirmed the abduction of the principal to reporters in Abuja, said the union had written several letters to the FCT Administration and some chairmen of area council over incessant abduction of its members by gunmen.

One of the teachers who witnessed the incident told Daily Sun that ‘the kidnappers came in their numbers with sophisticated weapons and invaded the staff quarters of the school. They gain access after scaling the school fence shooting sporadically, tied the security man on duty and headed straight to the house of the vice principal where they forced the door open and took him away.’

FCT Police Command spokeswoman Josephine Adeh has not issued a statement on the incident at the time of writing.

