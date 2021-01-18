After several postponements occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, Abuja is finally set to host the OSOM Games from the 20th-24th January 2021 with a record 15 events to be completed for by members of the Armed Forces and the paramilitary.

According to a statement by the Director of Grassroots Development of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Ademola Are “The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has approved the staging of the OSOM Games in Abuja over a four day period with 15 events to be competed for. Events to be competed for include Athletics, Swimming, Taekwondo, Weightlifting, Tug of War, Beach Volleyball, Boxing, Chess, Squash, Scrabble. Others are Golf, Tennis, Shooting, Table Tennis, and Badminton.”

While Beach Volleyball will take place at the Jabi Lake, Boxing will hold at Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Chess at Media Centre, Package Golf to tee off at TYB International Golf Resorts and Country Club, Shehu Yar’adua Barracks, Asokoro,

Scrabble players will have a field day at Abuja VIP Lounge, Package A.