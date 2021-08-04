Julius Berger AFP, the furniture and furnishing arm of Nigeria’s leading engineering construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has again shown qualitative creativity and top-notch engineering consistency to meritoriously clinch the award of Nigeria’s ‘Best Furniture Company’ at the internationally acclaimed Abuja International Housing Show. The award ceremony climaxed days of products and service exhibition as well as attendant highly competitive commercial offerings by many international furniture manufacturers and interior design companies from across Africa and other active and respected international players in the industry. The annual Abuja Housing Show and exhibition is renowned as the real estate development and furnishing industry’s ultimate show stopper in the African continent, and the quest for the highly sought awards for excellence at the event has fueled great creativity, competition and progressive development amongst corporations at the annual event.

Speaking at the ceremony which held at the prestigious International Conference Centre in Abuja, Mr Adebayo Festus, the CEO of the Abuja Housing Show said: “by its consistently stylish, bespoke and matchless engineering designs, progressively exotic and classy offerings to investing customers, Julius Berger AFP has indeed, won a niche for itself as not only Nigeria’s best furniture company of all time, but in fact, Africa’s choicest and most trusted quality in furniture production and client satisfaction”.

The Head of Public Relations of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Prince Moses Duku, was on hand to receive the award on behalf of the company. When asked by members of the press what the award meant for the AFP going forward, he said: “my very dear friends from the Fourth Estate of the Realm, thank you for your kind interest in our company, Julius Berger. It helps to always remember that the AFP is an offspring of a most trustworthy corporate foundation and responsible business heritage.

