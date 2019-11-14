Nigeria’s Canice Abua advanced to the second round of the NTF International Junior Championships yesterday following a straight-sets victory over Ghanaian 6th seed, Desmond Ayaaba, in Abuja.

Abua, who surprisingly claimed the ITF Junior title last week, is bidding for back-to-back successes thus stretched his win streak to six matches. Up next for the star prospect is Rubi Toba, who outclassed Bulus Bulus 6-2, 6-0 in an all Nigeria clash.

Elsewhere, second seed, Assil Boussayri of Morocco brushed Kumabo Kundams of India 6-1, 6-0 to set up a meeting with Nigeria’s Gabriel Friday. 5th seed, Joshua Aji eased past Ghana’s Ivan Wularu 6-2, 6-2, while Wilson Igbinovia defeated Musa Sani 6-2, 6-3.

Also, homeboy Suleiman Ibrahim was in superb form against Habila Haggai of Morocco dropping just a game in a comprehensive 6-0, 6-1 victory to also advance to the second round, while Ojo Fredrick was rock-solid against Friday Ismaila, winning 6-4, 6-4.

India’s Siddharth Tirupati suffered his second straight first round defeat, as he was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by Nigerian qualifier, David Dawariye.

In the girls field, 3rd seeded Ivorian, Blanche Minet began her campaign on a good note, as she defeated Nigeria’s Joy Samuel in straight sets 6-0, 7-5 So also was French teenager, Iantsatiana Ratovondrahona made light work of Naomi Samuel for the second consecutive week, winning 6-0, 6-2 to stretch her head-to-head superiority over the Nigerian to 2-0.