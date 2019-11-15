Hot favourite and top seed, Oyinlomo Quadre, is on course for a third ITF junior title as she powered past compatriot Omolayo Bamidele 6-1, 6-0, in the second round to book a place in the quarterfinals of the NTF International Junior Championship Abuja J5 ITF Circuit at the National Tennis Centre Abuja, yesterday.

Quadre, who didn’t compete in the first leg, was dominant all through the encounter, hitting lots of winners on her forehand, in what has been a remarkable year

The Morocco-based 15-year-old sensation has been in superb form all year, winning titles in Megrine, Tunisia, in April, and in Cotonou, Benin Republic, in September, as her quest for her first title on home soil remains intact. Her next match is against Jade Haller of Switzerland, who walloped Maryam Salami 6-0, 6-0

Elsewhere, first leg winner, Marylove Edwards, who is now the second seed, was also ruthless in her match with Morenikeji Durowoju, an Austrian of Nigerian descent with the US-based Edwards, bagging a 6-1, 6-0 win to extend her winning run at Nigeria’s capital to six games.

She will face compatriot Jesutoyosi Adewusi for a place in the semifinals, as the latter defeated Rebecca Patrick 6-2, 6-4.

In the boy’s field, prime seed, Abayomi Philips, progressed to the last-eight as he dug deep to beat David John 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2, so also was first leg winner, Canice Abua, who mounted a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win over Rubi Toba.

David Dawariye defeated Suleiman Ibrahim in a fierce match recovering from a set down for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 win.

In other matches, Moroccan second seed, Assil Boussayari, was rock-solid against Gabriel Friday, beating the Nigerian 6-2, 6-3 to book a quarterfinal showdown with Musa Mohammed. Mohammed, runner-up in the first leg, kept up his impressive form to dismiss Elisha Olowogbile 6-2, 6-1.