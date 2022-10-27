From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Popular Abuja shopping hall Jabi Lake has announced a temporary shutdown of operations in response to the report of a possible terror attack in Abuja.

The management of the mall in a statement posted on Instagram @jabilakemallnigeria, reads thus, “to all our valued shoppers, Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, October 27, 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.

“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions. However, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority. Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon. Thank you,” the statement read.

Recall that on Sunday, the US Embassy in Nigeria issued a security alert that indicated a possible terror attack in Abuja, particularly in schools, churches, malls, markets and several other places of public gathering.