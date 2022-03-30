By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called Tuesday’s attack on an Abuja-Kaduna-bound train is ‘a calamitous and tumultuous situation’ that signifies the failure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government.

In a statement signed by Hakeem Amode, Publicity Secretary of the Lagos State chapter of the party, the PDP described the APC-led administration as ‘an APC-led Federal Government of disaster’.

The PDP said the attack, weeks after a Lagos-Ibadan bound train ran out of fuel and stopped in the bush, and soon after terrorists attacked the Kaduna International Airport while the APC was having its national convention in Abuja, are indicative of ‘an APC-led Federal Government of disaster.’

The party spokesman said that the time has come for Nigerians to reject the APC led government, which he said has failed Nigerians.

‘Nigerians must reflect on these questions: When will these tumultuous agitations be over? When will Nigerians take back their country from the APC-led federal government of disaster? When will Nigerians stop having calamitous headlines as the order of the day? The time is now for Nigerians to take back their country. It starts with everyone getting their permanent voter’s card (PVC) so we can vote out the APC en masse in 2023,’ Amode stated.

The PDP further said that the APC-led government has become synonymous with failures and incompetence and must be voted out in 2023.

‘Nigerians have been thrown into another calamitous situation today as terrorists bombed an Abuja-Kaduna bound train. It will equally be recalled that terrorists attacked the Kaduna International Airport while the APC was having its rancorous convention in Abuja. The Lagos PDP observes that it has become the order of the day for Nigerians to wake up with headlines of one calamity or the other occurring around Nigeria on daily basis,’ he stated.

Amode called on Nigerians to be more security conscious, even as he also urged them to pray for the country.