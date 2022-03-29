From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Nigerian Youth Alternative Council (NYAC) has blamed the country’s security agencies for rising cases of insecurity across Nigeria.

NYAC president Icon Nixon Chukwuka Odimbu said this in a statement released to reporters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Odimbu lamented that many Nigerians, particularly young people, are losing their lives on a daily basis due to the incompetence of security personnel.

‘We demand in all entirety that the government, led by the powerful President, Muhammadu Buhari, should do more, [and] take the utmost step in protecting her citizenry from any form of harm and attack,’ he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘We wouldn’t take it mildly with the government if nothing absolutely nothing is done to curb the security challenges we are faced with in the country, as our people, loved ones and friends are dying on daily basis because of the incompetence of the security personnel we have in Nigeria, I don’t care attitude.

‘Regrettably and indeed unacceptably, while nothing has been done to bring those behind the attack to book other than the suspension of the train station, yes, is a step in the right direction, but then we need the Nigeria Police Force, to swing into action to ensuring justice prevails in matters like this.

‘We are giving the Nigeria Government 48HRS, and not an hour more, within which to fully obey and comply with the arrest and prosecution of the heartless terrorist behind the attack of the train leaving many injured and dead.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘Take notice that we will not fail to exhaust the ALUTA NUMBER 3C and social remedy available to the bomb attack in ensuring you bring those behind the attack to book right in this matter and setting the tone against the Nigeria youths VS Nigeria government notorious disregard of due process and the rule of law, fundamental human right as we collectively demand justice for the demised.’