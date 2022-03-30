From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh, has commiserated with Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai over recent banditry attacks on Abuja-Kaduna Train service and the invasion of the Kaduna Airport leading to death, injury and abduction of an unspecified number of passengers.

In a letter to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Jamoh expressed shock over the incidents, while sending his condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire good people of Kaduna State.

He urged the people of Kaduna to keep faith with both the state and federal governments as they try to find a lasting solution to the security challenges across the country.

‘I want to express shock over the incidents, and I want to condole the families of the deceased and the entire good people of Kaduna State,’ Jamoh stated.

It is with great concern and sadness that we received the news about the recent attacks involving the Abuja-Kaduna train service and the invasion of the Kaduna airport leading to the death, injury and abduction of an unspecified number of passengers.

‘May Allah (SWT) be with you at this trying time and crown your efforts to bring peace, progress and prosperity to Kaduna State with immense success.

‘Good shall always prevail over evil. Let us all be vigilant as good citizens and inform relevant security agencies of suspicious activities in and around the state,’ he said.

