By Cosmas Omegoh

The Nigerian Railway Corporation has announced an indefinite postponement of the resumption date of its Abuja-Kadauna train services four days after it said services on the corridor would resume on May 23.

According to a release issued by the Corporations’ Deputy Director, Public Relations, Yakub Mahmood, on behalf of the Managing Director, no new resumption date has been fixed.

In the release entitled “Re-Abuja-Kaduna Trains Services (AKTS) resumes,” Mahmood said: “Sequel to the press release No 10, dated 16th May, 2022, on the above caption, the general public is kindly invited to note that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) is announcing a shift in the resumption date for Abuja-Kaduna Train s Services (AKTS). The Corporation apologises for the delay in the resumption of the services,” adding “a new date will be announced soonest.”

Mahmood assured that “the NRC will continue to cooperate and collaborate with the Federal Government in its uncompromising mandate of protecting the territorial integrity, and the internal security of Nigeria for safe guarding the lives and properties of the citizens especially as it concerns the rail sub-sector.”

He noted that “in the same vein, we once again identify with the relatives of those in captivity on the account of the recent attack on the AKTS to be rest assured that the Federal Government is alive to its responsibility for the safe rescue of all persons being held hostage.”

He appeal particularly to the relatives of persons held hostage to be patient and corporate with the security agencies, further assuring that “the Federal Government is exploring all possible ways and means to ensure the safe release of their loves ones from captivity soonest.”

He further said: “The NRC expresses its profound gratitude to security agencies for their continued support.

