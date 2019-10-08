Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command says it has launched a manhunt for the kidnappers of nine people abducted at Pegi Vilage in Kuje Area Council, on Monday.

At about 8 pm, gunmen numbering over twenty were said to have kidnapped the nine people, including a 12-year-old boy, in a community which houses a naval base.

The kidnappers, reportedly dressed in military camouflage, were said to have shot and deflated the tyre of the pickup van conveying their victims, before capturing them and whisking them off into the bush, reports say. One persons was said to have been seriously injured during the attack and is receiving treatment at a medical facility in the area.

Daily Sun learnt that the kidnappers had already made contact with some family members of their victims, demanding N10 million in ransom.

The public relations officer in charge of the FCT Police Command, Anjugurl Manzah, said the police is making concerted efforts to rescue the victims alive and appealed to the public for information that would lead to the rescue of the kidnapped victims.

Manzah’s statement reads:

“Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, wishes to inform the public that it is making concerted effort to rescue the persons kidnapped around Pegi Community on Monday 7th October, 2019 at about 2100 hrs.

“Though details of the incident is still sketchy, the Command is urging members of the public to be calm while the Police intensify effort to rescue and reunite victims with members of their families.

“Meanwhile, we call on the public to be security conscious and provide information to the Police and other relevant security agencies on suspicious movements and activities within their communities.

“The Command reassures members of the public of its commitment to protect lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”