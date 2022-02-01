Nigerian Meteorological Agency NiMet, has forecast a rise in temperature of up to 35°C in some states across the country.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Relations, Muntari Yusuf Ibrahim, who was quoting a weather alert issued by the Central Forecast Office (CFO) at the weekend, areas expected to record temperature greater than 35°C and less than 40°C include parts of Niger, Kwara, FCT, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba. The entire inland states of the south (excluding Enugu) and most parts of the coastal states (excluding Lagos) are expected to be in the same temperature range.The two days forecast, however, observed that on February 1, places in the south that are expected to be in the same temperature range include parts of Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Enugu, Rivers, Abia, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi and Cross River.

NiMet therefore advised that to cope and stay safe in extreme heat, people should drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration and that it will continue to monitor the trend for any changes and update accordingly.

“Avoid leaving humans or animals in the car, especially young children. It is best to stay in the shade such as trees if you must wait outside and wear light and bright clothes,” NiMeT said.