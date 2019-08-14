Onyedikachi

Most ladies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, have resorted to using organic products to enhance their beauty due to the discovery of them benefits. Organic products are body and facial beauty enhancers made from naturally grown ingredients under agriculture.

Though said to be expensive but take care of every type of skin. People with sensitive skin especially benefit from the beauty products because they make the skin healthier and more radiant. They come in different forms from solid to liquid soaps, scrubs, toners, lotions, deodorants and even hair shampoo and conditioners. All these forms are used to reduce chemicals built up in the skin over years.

Some of the users who spoke with our correspondent confessed that organic products have really transformed them in to queens as the skins are now glowing and radiant to the extent that there is no day that passes without one or two persons enquiring to know what they are applying for this kind of beauty.

Chimeremumma Edeh, who works in central district, confessed that organic products are the reasons her skin has remained healthy: “I started using organic products in 2010. I have a super sensitive skin, which makes me react to almost everything I use. I started using salicylic acid soap a long time ago to treat a skin reaction, which comes up whenever I change products.

“The constant struggle of skin reaction and using salicylic acid made me to switch over to organic products fully, which I did not only focus on my skin but on my hair too. I use organic soap, shampoo, and conditioner. My full body regime is all organic and I now have radiant glow.

Helen John from Gwarinpa, also agreed that organic products are good and unique. She said she is now in love with organic products: “The interest for organic beauty products came as a result of her struggle with acne and blemishes on her face.

“A friend introduced me to it and after seeing the efficacy, I joined the business. The products I bought were toner, face scrubs, soap and a face lotion. After my treatment and clearing my skin, I started researching to know more about organic products and started making some products for myself. I have been making scrubs and selling for two years.

“Most of the scrubs include essential oils, which are good for exfoliating the skin. There is a wide range of different scrubs such as sugar scrub made with honey, dark brown sugar, whipped cocoa butter and essential oils. One of the best-selling scrubs is the citrus scrub made with whipped oils, sugar, citrus and organic aloe vera gel.

“The biggest challenge is getting the raw materials. It is not locally grown and the essential oils are a bit expensive and they are small in their packaging. However, because of the bulk orders, my price is affordable. I sell between N3,000 and N5,000 depending on the quality. The business is booming because most ladies now prefer the products.”

Munachi Nkem from Wuse 2, refers to herself as a cosmetologist. She said is passionate about organic beauty products: “I started buying different products online. I saw improvement on my skin because I had a terrible acne breakout on my face. Soon I became my customer’s student. The possibilities of organic beauty products are limitless and go beyond skin.

“My brand has a wide range including skin, hair and beard for men. For giving the clients an optima satisfaction, I use a specialised chart and knowledge of client history through conversations to recommend the best product for use. Production lasts as much as 12 hours and as low as four hours a day.

“Financially, it is tasking. This is because some of the raw materials used are not home grown and have to be imported. Packaging and labelling also require good capital to achieve quality.”

Gracia Idu from Mpape also said that the organic products are very good for the skin, most especially the facial products: “I have never regretted coming in contact with these products because they transformed my look. Though they seem to be expensive, but looking good, they say is good business.”

Ojo Dipo from SunCity, however, cautioned that not all organic products are good: “I started using organic beauty products six months ago. The chemical enhanced products usually leave a side effect on my skin. I did not like results I saw, which forced me to carriy out some research on the best ways to keep my skin beautiful and younger.

“Some people think because they are men they don’t need to take care of their bodies, are men not meant to look good too? The male folks should not be left out because the way you look is the way you are approached. I believe that the male folks should use organic beauty products more than the females to care for their skin.”