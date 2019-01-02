The croaker I settled down with was so amazingly succulent. Unlike East African tilapia, usually deep-fried to hard, chewy crisp, the West African grilled croaker was perfection. Eating with my hands, the meat fell off the fish bones, with every taste a mouthful of aquatic majesty. Added to it the cooked potato chips (fries) and a bottle of food drink, I was in real heaven.

The irritating aspect of the market came in the form of endless hordes of hawkers looking to sell all manners of knick-knacks and the likes, mostly useless junks. Other vendors sold music, and several bands circulated, demanding payment to stop playing their music in your face as you tried to eat.

The bars are constructed in such a way that they ‎ encircled the fish stands with a raised concrete curb barrier that crushed my toes several times in the darkness. To complete the fun, there is a sport arena at the market where table tennis and snooker games are played.