Prostitution, which is as old as the world, is thriving in Abuja. Ladies in the business are enjoying good patronage from men. These men cut across religion, class and age.

Visiting prostitutes in brothels was seen in the past as shameful and practiced by irresponsible men. That notion seems to have changed. Men in Abuja with flashy cars pull up in the glare of everybody for prostitutes who stand on the streets, major roads and corners.

Some Abuja married and single men see it as the best way of satisfying their sexual urge. It minimises chances of being caught by their spouses and also saves them from regular relationship hassle. They are spared the demands of wooing and waiting for responses from the ladies. They are not compelled to buy gifts and are free from emotional attachment.