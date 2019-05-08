Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja
Prostitution, which is as old as the world, is thriving in Abuja. Ladies in the business are enjoying good patronage from men. These men cut across religion, class and age.
Visiting prostitutes in brothels was seen in the past as shameful and practiced by irresponsible men. That notion seems to have changed. Men in Abuja with flashy cars pull up in the glare of everybody for prostitutes who stand on the streets, major roads and corners.
Some Abuja married and single men see it as the best way of satisfying their sexual urge. It minimises chances of being caught by their spouses and also saves them from regular relationship hassle. They are spared the demands of wooing and waiting for responses from the ladies. They are not compelled to buy gifts and are free from emotional attachment.
Some of the men who spoke with our correspondent confessed that they prefer visiting prostitutes in brothels to ladies in the town be- cause there is no emotional attachment. They see the sex as a mere business with no strings attached.
Henry, a businessman from Jabi confessed his preference for prostitutes: “As a real man, it is difficult to continue with the same woman, you need variety. Apart from it, I have high desire for sexual pleasure. My wife alone cannot satisfy me. That is why I constantly visit prostitutes.
“The main reason I chose prostitutes in place of other ladies out there is to protect my family. When I go to the brothels, I get what I want in the fullest, pay and leave. There is no involvement of emotions or exchange of numbers. I don’t want any woman to start calling when I am at home with my family.
“I am a regular customer. I do not patronise one spot to avoid familiarity. If you tell my wife, she
will never believe you. No suspicious calls and I do not restrict her from my phones. She thinks I am a saint.”
Kennedy, an engineer, stays at Maitama: “I patronise prostitutes instead of other street girls because I don’t want a broken home. Most ladies in Abuja do not care if you are married. What they need is the money and some are even ready to become the second or third wife. I cannot handle polygamy that is why I am very careful in my choice on how to satisfy my sexual pleasure. My wife alone cannot do it.”
Andrew, banker from Garki, said he is not afraid of being caught by his wife. But he cannot stand the trauma of wooing a lady even when most of those ladies are just like the prostitutes. They keep many partners the difference is that they do not live in brothels.
Tersoo, a civil servant: “I am working here in Abuja and my wife is working in our state. Whenever I want to have fun I go for prostitutes because I don’t want to hear ‘I am pregnant.’
I already have four children and it is not easy catering for them.”
Jaja, also a civil servant: “I have been married for three times and have four children from those three relationships. I do not know what is wrong with me but I cannot love a woman for more than two years. So, instead of marrying and remarrying, I resorted to visiting prostitutes whenever I have urge for sexual pleasure.”
Obias, an apprentice at Apo confessed that he prefer visiting prostitutes to having a real girlfriend: “Is it not that I cannot take care of a real girlfriend but I am still serving and learning trade under my master. I do not want anything that will implicate me. If I have a girlfriend, she may come to visit me in the shop, which is very dangerous. But with a prostitute, it ends there and then.”
Joseph, a student, also confessed he prefers visiting prostitutes to having real girlfriend because he is not yet ready for real relationship and emotional trauma.
Leave a Reply