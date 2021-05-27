Samba Football Academy on Wednesday whipped Abuja Metro FC 5-2 to record their first win at the ongoing Unity Cup Competition and move from Group C bottom to third place.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match is in the third edition of the AMAC Football Coaches Council-organised Competition which began on May 18.

Chidera Dominic opened scores after 19 minutes, while Kenneth Yakubu doubled Samba FA’s lead 12 minutes later.

Charles Uttah scored his first goal to raise hopes for Abuja Metro FC just before the break, Manchester while Utah drew the game level with another goal in the 68th minute.

Yakubu got his own brace to restore Samba FA’s lead in the 75th minute.

Samba FA recorded late strikes in the 83rd and 87th minutes to seal a resounding 5-2 victory.

Speaking after the match, Team Manger of Abuja Metro FC, Martins Ogay, said he was disappointed with his team’s performance.

“We never laid a glove on them in the first 20 minutes. It was in the 41st minute that we were able to score.

“Our defenders slept off. We wanted to win the game but they lost themselves in the game.

“I try to defend the players but today was not good enough and it was a game that could have been won but we didn’t create enough scoring chances,” he said.

The 2-5 loss is Abuja Metro FC’s second in a row, after losing 0-2 in their last game against FC International, having began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Sun FC.

Abuja Metro now sit fourth on the log.

In the other game played in Group C, Rhapsody FC maintained their 100 percent run in their second game with a 1-0 win over Sun FC.

It was Sun FC’s second defeat and they dropped to the bottom of the log, while Rhapsody FC move into second on the table.

However, FC International are at the top.

NAN reports that there are four groups in the tournament which will end on June 6.(NAN)