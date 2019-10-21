Moses Akaigwe

The 20th edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair is being organised this year to boost investments in the auto sector, which despite the myriads of challenges confronting it, remains a major driver of socio-economic development.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Organizing Committee for the event, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, while announcing that the event would hold at a new venue – the International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, Abuja, from October 28 to November 2.

Agwu said in a chat with the media, “This edition has been packaged to increase government attention to the need to urgently address the current challenges in the sector, so as to use it to drive the nation’s economic diversification policy.”

According to Agwu who is also the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, “Every effort is being deployed to ensure that the sector receives the needed support from both the government and the private sector to enhance its’ rapid development. We are putting together a fair that will showcase existing and potential investment opportunities that abound in the auto industry.”

He hinted that many of the major brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories and lubricants, are expected to be part of the exhibition in Abuja which has in the past 19 years been an annual platform for participants to drive their products and services into the various parts of the northern auto market.

Agwu said that the fair would also attract providers of insurance and banking services, as well as related regulatory and policy-making agencies whose responses to the invitation extended to them by the organising committee, has been very encouraging.

The BKG Exhibitions Managing Director further remarked, “We have carefully put in place crowd-pulling activities to drive human ‘traffic’ into the fair. These include, but not limited, to performances by live bands and popular artistes; car gifts; raffle draws; cultural and fashion displays, models/automobile parades and a road show.

Other outstanding features of this 20th edition include: an Awards Nite to honour personalities and organisations, who have positively impacted the fair since inception as well as contributed to the development of the automotive sector in the country.

“This edition will feature all that the automotive and road transport sub-sectors offer. The bus and truck segment of the event will draw special attention to manufacturers and/or dealers on: Trucks, buses, spare parts, accessories, equipment, components, logistics, body works, and special purpose vehicles, among others. Also new on the stable are: Abuja Autoparts Expo and Construction & Heavy Equipment Expo that will run concurrently with the auto fair.