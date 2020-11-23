Moses Akaigwe

The 21st edition of the Abuja International Motor Fair is geared towards revving activities in the automotive industry and boosting investments in the sector which has been facing the challenges of COVID-19 and global economic downturn.

The Chairman of the Organising Committee for the event, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, who disclosed this recently, said the annual fair holds at the International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, Abuja, from December 2 to 8. He hinted that the fair would be used to sensitise government on the need to accord the automotive sector the high priority it deserves.

He stated, “This edition has been packaged to increase the attention of the government to the need to urgently address the current challenges in the sector, so as to use it to drive the nation’s economic diversification policy, as well as the dual-fuel {autogas} policy of the government.”

According to Agwu who is also the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, every effort has been deployed to ensure that the sector receives the needed support from both the government and the private sector to enhance its rapid development.

“We are packaging a fair that will showcase all the existing and potential investment opportunities that abound in the Nigerian automobile industry, which we believe remains the best sector to invest in, in Nigeria”.

He disclosed that the bus & tuck segment of the event has been packaged to draw special attention to manufacturers of, and dealers in: Trucks, buses, spare parts, accessories, equipment, components, logistics, and body works, among others,

Also making a debut are Abuja Autoparts Expo and Construction & Heavy Equipment Expo that will run concurrently with the auto fair.

The BKG Managing Director gave more insight into the fair, saying “Hosting auto shows of international standards such as the Abuja Motor Fair will go a long way in placing Nigeria on the map of world automotive business and will equally fast-track the making of the nation the hub of the automotive business on the continent.

“For over 20 years, we have been able to create a comprehensive automobile exchange platform drawing global attention. We believe that with high attention from all levels of government leaders, joint efforts of sponsors and organisers, strong supports from the motoring journalists and people in all fields, and powerful market and social demands, the Abuja International Motor Show is now ‘ a must be’ place for any serious player in the industry.”

He bemoaned the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic downturn and the inertia of the National Automotive Industry Development Plan [Policy] on the industry, but stressed that they have separately and collectively made the sector stronger and better placed to attain the expected height sooner than expected.

“With a good support from the government and other stakeholders the sector will surmount these challenges and emerge better,” Agwu remarked.