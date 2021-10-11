By Moses Akaigwe

The 21st edition the annual Abuja International Motor Fair will hold at the International Conference Centre Annex, Garki, Abuja, from November 15-20, 2021, with many auto industry policymakers and many stakeholders taking part.

This was announced by the chairman of the fair organising committee, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, who also disclosed that the event is targeted at boosting investments in the sector, which is seriously assuming its rightful place in the Nigerian economy.

He spoke while addressing journalists on the preparations for the fair, assuring that it is being packaged to draw the attention of the policy makers in the various tiers of government to the importance of developing the sector so as to enhance the nation’s socio-economic development.

Agwu, who is also the Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, organisers of the event, said, “In order to ensure that event receives the much needed attention, we have embarked on a meet-the-stakeholders parley which has seen visiting the automotive companies as well as key ministries, departments and agencies which roles impact on the industry.

“The visits were aimed at having physical interactive meetings where we discussed how to collaboratively tackle the enormous challenges facing the sector, as well as seeing how the events which bring together the major players together annually could be used to enhance attracting the much needed attention from the government and other relevant players in the industry.

“It is an opportunity we are using to hear directly from the companies about the challenges they are facing, which we took to the Federal Government ministries, departments, agencies and the legislature which roles impact on the industry, to ensure that their attention is attracted to the challenges as to addressing them.

“Most importantly, we have invited and ensuring that the leadership of these Ministries, Departments and Agencies active participate in this edition in the events which will enhance the realization of the objectives of having successful and beneficial event that will add more value to all the stakeholders.”

He disclosed that responses from both the automotive companies and the policy makers to the organisers’ invitation, have been quite encouraging, stressing that the this promises to make the 21st edition a bumper ‘harvest’ for every participant.

“We are packaging a show that will showcase all the existing and potential investment opportunities that abound in the Nigerian automotive industry, which we believe are very attractive to existing and prospective investors.”

According to him; the fair would provide the litmus test to the shape of things in the industry with the current paradigm shift in the economy, government and the automotive sector. “The quality and quantity of showcased automobiles is undoubtedly the primary yardstick of measuring the success of any auto exhibition. This means that auto enterprises showcasing at any exhibition must ensure visibility, wholeness and completeness, not leaving anything to chance.”

He, hpowever, explained that it is not only automobiles that would be on display, adding that firms which services or products complement the vehicles, such as spare parts, accessories, heavy equipment, construction equipment/machineries, lubricants/additives; financials and industry regulators.

Agwu stated that following the organisers’ reach, a high powered delegation from the Federal Government led by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebyo, and other top Federal Government officials would inspect automobile brands and the parade of stands.

The Managing Director hinted that the chief executives of states and local governments; members and leadership of the other arms of government in all the tiers of government , as well as lots of corporate heads and organisations across the nation, have been invited to visit the exhibition.

“There is no better forum to showcase the existing and potentials of the sector other than the Abuja International Motor Fair and virtually all the brands available in Nigeria are going to be showcased at the show. They are all poised to show that they are all ready to play big in the new era. It is this unique opportunity that the 21st Abuja International Motor Fair has been packaged to provide to all the stakeholders.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .