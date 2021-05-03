From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Police in Abuja, yesterday, said there was no truth in the reports making the rounds that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is under the siege of terrorists.

FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma said police, military and other security agencies were working round the clock to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents and that the people should go about their duties without any fear.

Ciroma, in a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam said: “The attention of the FCT Joint Security Team has been drawn to a viral publication in the social media purporting that the ‘FCT is under the attack of Boko Haram terrorists’.

“The Joint Security Team of the FCT wishes to refute the mischievous publication targeted at creating tension among the well-spirited residents of the FCT.

“Contrary to the speculation, Heads of Security Agencies in the FCT in a bid to address security concerns held a meeting on Thursday, April 29, where the team resolved to deploy alternative proactive crime-fighting measures within the FCT particularly in areas with challenging terrain, including aggressive motorised/foot patrols.

“However, the patrols will be conducted in line with the peculiarities of every terrain within the territory.

“In other words, the team has adopted the use of motorcycles, horses and other technical means of gathering intelligence to checkmate criminality within the FCT.

“In view of the above, the Joint Security Team chaired by Ciroma enjoins residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify information before circulating such information to avoid creating panic among the public.”