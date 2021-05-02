From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, said there is no truth on the reports making the rounds that Abuja was under terrorists attack.

Ciroma said the police working with the military and other security agencies in Abuja are working round the clock to ensure the safety of lives and property of residents.

Ciroma, in a statement issued in Abuja, said a joint security team has embarked on alternatives proactive crime-fighting measures within the FCT and deployed to areas with challenging terrain including aggressive motorised/foot patrols.

He called on the public to dismiss the rumor and go about their legitimate duties without fear of being attack by terrorists or any criminal groups.

Ciroma, in a statement signed by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, reads: ‘The attention of the FCT Joint Security Team has been drawn to a viral publication in the social media purporting that the “Federal Capital Territory is under the attack of Boko Haram Terrorists”.

‘The Joint Security Team of the FCT wishes to refute the mischievous publication targeted at creating palpable tension amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT.

‘Contrary to the speculation, the Heads of Security Agencies (HOSA) in the Federal Capital Territory in the bid to address security concerns within the FCT, held a strategic meeting on Thursday 29th April, 2021, where the team resolved to deploy alternative proactive crime-fighting measures within the FCT particularly in areas with challenging terrain including aggressive motorised/foot patrols.

‘However, the patrols will be conducted in line with the peculiarities of every terrain within the territory, in other words, the team has adopted the use of motorcycles, horses and other technical means of gathering intelligence to checkmate criminality within the Federal Capital Territory.

‘In view of the above, the Joint Security Team chaired by the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma enjoins residents to remain calm, law-abiding and verify information before circulating such information to avoid creating panic amongst members of the public.

‘On this note, the Joint Security Team wishes to reaffirm its undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property, and implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883 or 112.’