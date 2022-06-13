From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Navy Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) said the construction of its women and children green smart hospital in Abuja will cost a whopping N15 billion.

The 200-bed capacity hospital according to the President of NOWA Mrs Nana Aisha Gambo is the biggest since the inception of NOWA and direct intervention in support of Nigerian Navy operations.

The NOWA President made this known at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the 200-bed hospital in the federal capital territory. She said the hospital located in the Galadimawa area of Abuja, is expected to commence operation in the second quarter of 2023.

“Indeed, the uncomfortable state of health of a reasonable population of Nigerian women and children is known to us all of us,” she stated.

Curing UNICEF statistics, she said Nigeria contributes 10 per cent of global deaths among pregnant mothers representing a maternal mortality rate of 576 deaths per one hundred thousand live births which is the fourth highest in the world.

UNICEF also suggests that 250,000 babies die at birth in Nigeria annually which is the second-highest national figure in the world.

“Because we are involved, it is not surprising that we are losing our women and children daily due to inadequate medical care and particularly insufficient mother and child hospitals.

“NOWA members decided to take our destinies and those of our future generations into consideration by coming up with this specialised women and children hospital.

“The hospital with an estimated cost of 15 billion naira will be sited on 2.1 hectares of land here in Galadimawa Abuja and it is expected to commence operations in the second quarter of 2023.”

The Minister of FCT Muhammad, Musa Bello, represented by the Permanent Secretary, FCT Health and Human Services, Abubakar Tafida, said the project will provide succour to women and children in the city.

The wife of the President Mrs Aisha Buhari represented by the wife of the vice president Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo commended NOWA for the initiative.

She said the project when completed would help cater for the health care needs of women and children in Nigeria.

She added that the statistics on health care needs particularly as it relates to women and children have revealed a need for urgent intervention.

“Nigeria grapples with a growing population amid dwindling resources to revamp health care needs in Nigeria. This project keyed into Mr President’s desire to ensure that every Nigerian especially women and children in the face of dwindling resources.

“FG will continue to intervene to ensure quality health delivery which it has demonstrated with the revitalisation of a primary health centre in the country.”

