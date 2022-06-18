The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), FCT Chapter, has demanded for justice over an assault on its member, Nurse Ebalu Marvis of the National Hospital, Abuja.

The Chairman of the association, Comrade Deborah Yusuf, while briefing newsmen on Friday in Abuja, alledged that Dr Atinko-Sunday Ikeya of the same hospital assaulted Marvis, while undertaking a responsibility at the hospital.

The chairman alledged that on June 13, Ikeya disregarded every medical and professional code of conduct to physically and verbally assault the nurse working as a colleague with him at the hospital.

According to Yusuf, the accused medical doctor insisted that the nurse has to leave the patient she was attending to to dress the wound of another patient at the female medical ward.

She stated that the explanation of nurse Marvis to the doctor that she was attending to a patient on Naso Gastric tube feeding fell on deaf ears.

“Atinko walked into the ward and asked ‘Madam are you the one managing this patient? Why is this patient’s wound not dressed?,” She told him that it is the O and G doctors that do dress the wound.

“These doctors earlier came around few minutes ago for the dressing but the patient was in the dialysis unit, moreover the dressing pack was not available.

“Dr Atinko started shouting at her saying Madam come and do this patient’s dressing now. Ukamaka Godwin’s relative replied that the doctors in O and G department said they will be doing the dressing.

“The nurse added that it was the O and G doctors that dressed the wound the previous day, but if he insisted let him document.

“Instead of documentation he then went close to her and said Madam I said you should go now and do the dressing’, but she told him that this is a medication trolley and besides dressing pack was not available.

“Atinko went ahead accosted Marvis who was at the point of wheeling a medication trolley out of the ward. The next thing that followed can only be imagined for a horrendous scene in a horror film as he slapped her,” Yusuf said.

The chairman stated that the nurse replied the doctor by asking from him what has she done to warrant the slap, and that at that point, the nurse perceived the smell of alcohol from her attacker.