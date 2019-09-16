The Inspector-General of Police,(IGP), Mr Mohammed Adamu, says Abuja is one of the major cities across the world with lowest crime rate.

The IGP said this in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, on Monday in Abuja.

Adamu said the assertion that the city was one of safest in the world remained indisputably, following a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities.

He also said the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was safe, secured and not under any form of siege against speculations in the social media of an upsurge in crime rate within the territory.

The policed boss said that like other climes across the world, the country had its security challenges.

He said the Police Command in the FCT had a robust anti-crime architecture that the command had continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes.

Adamu enjoined laws abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavours without fear or apprehension.

(NAN)