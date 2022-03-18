From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Abuja residents may not have power supply for a long time, following the vandalism of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) substations in FCT.

Areas vandalised include, Wuye and Utako substations, Wuye 2 Injection Substation.

In a statement, the marketing manager of AEDC, Donald Etim, said the areas affected are: NNPC Quarters, Cosgrove Estate, Reuben Okoye Street, Pius Anyim Street, Tambuwal Street, Shafa Filling station, Nation Wide Estate, DSS Quarters, Idris Gidado and its environs.

“And for B6 Injection Substation, areas affected are: Anthony Enahoro Street, National Assembly Commission, Ministry of Environment Annex, Aneio Hotel, KANEM Suites, Peace Park, Inuwa Wada Close, SO Williams Close, JMG Generators, Customs Quarters, Glory Estate, Dove Estate, Utako Market, IBM Haruna Street, TOS Benson Street, Alibro Plaza, Chisco Transport, and environs” Etim, said.

AEDC, however, assured that it’s working to optimally deploy the low power.

“Our engineers are currently at both sites working to restore normal supply, estimated to be in a matter of hours.

“We regret any inconveniences and appeal to customers for their understanding” AEDC, pleaded.

Although the reason for the vandalism is not known, it is suspected that the residents vandalised the network out of frustration for a prolonged blackout in AEDC franchise areas.

AEDC had exonerated itself from the nation’s electricity malaise, blaming the generation companies for low power supply to the national grid.

In a statement, the Chief Marketing Officer of AEDC, Mr Donald Etim regretted the poor power supply to its customers in Kogi State, Niger State, Nasarawa State and Abuja (FCT), adding that even in the whole saga it’s helpless if power is not generated and transported to the national grid.