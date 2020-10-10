Fred Itua, Abuja

There was chaos in Abuja, FCT, Saturday evening, following a violent face-off between #EndSARS protesters and armed policemen attached to the headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

At about 6:20 pm, armed policemen fired teargas canisters to disperse hundreds of protesters who had gathered at Force headquarters calling for the end to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (FSARS) over brutality, extortion, harassment and extrajudicial killings.

The protesters had taken to the streets Saturday morning to air their grievances at abusive treatment by some personnel of the police squad.

The protesters, who earlier insisted on camping and passing the night in front of the facility over the failure of Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to address them, got a shocker when armed policemen pushed back at the crowd.

Policemen stationed around the building fired teargas canisters at about 6:20 pm and dispersed the protesters who had brought foods and drinks in preparation for the camping.