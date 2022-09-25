From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Operatives from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command have arrested members of a three-man robbery gang who specialise in home invasions, property and vehicle theft.

The suspects, numbering over ten, are reported to have invaded a housing estate along Gwarinpa road, stealing property worth millions of naira.

FCT Police Command spokeswoman Josephine Adeh said the suspects were found to be in possession of a Mercedes Benz, laptop computers, mobile phones, and other valuables at the time of their arrest.

Adeh said in a statement that “following a prompt distress call of criminal invasion and armed robbery, received by the in the early house of Saturday, September 24, 2022, police operatives have arrested three members of the criminal gang who perpetrated the crime. The operatives also recovered a Mercedes Benz GLK 350, ash colour, with REG. NO. GWA 740 FM, Laptop Computers, Mobile Phones, and other valuables stolen from the victims. Preliminary investigations indicate that hoodlums numbering about ten (10) invaded residences along the Old Gwarinpa road and robbed victims of their valuables including a Mercedes benz car, gadgets and other valuables. On receipt of the distress call at about 0400hrs (4am) same.”

Read also: Buhari salutes Nigerians excelling in diaspora