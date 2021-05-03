From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command said it has arrested six suspected armed robbers/one chance syndicate operating within the Zuba and Lugbe axis.

Two of the suspects, who operated as commercial drivers, were said to have been arrested while trying to dispossess their victim of her belongings.

Meanwhile, the police have warned against use of unauthorised covered number plates within the FCT. It said those found violating the law would be arrested and prosecuted, accordingly.

FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer, Yusuf Mariam, who made the disclosure in a statement, said: “The FCT Police Command has arrested six suspects for one chance/armed robbery along the Zuba and Lugbe axis.

“Amongst the suspects are Ishmael Peter ‘m’, 31 years and Omeka Kadiru ‘m’, 20 years. They were arrested by eagle-eyed police detectives from Zuba Division on routine patrol, in the wee hours of Thursday 29 April, 2021, while attempting to dispossess their victim of her belongings.

“The suspects, who parade themselves as commercial drivers, confessed that they lured their unsuspecting victims (women) into their operational vehicle before carrying out their nefarious act.

“The suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of investigation.”