Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia North has berated former senator, Mao Ohuabunwa, over what it described as ill timed, shameless and senseless protest against the senator representing Abia North district, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu.

In a statement, the state vice chairman/zonal vice chairman, Abia North zone, Chief Chris Ajah, wondered how Ohuabunwa would be so ungrateful to Kalu who made him politically.

“It is unfortunate. When Kalu was governor, he made Ohuabunwa to go to the House of Representatives from where he went to the Senate and of course became a total failure”.

Ajah said it was unthinkable that Ohuabunwa could reduce himself to the level he did because he wants to go back to the Senate even when his people roundly rejected him at the polls.

“He must be out of his senses to think that he can go to Abuja and take over the Senate seat he failed to get through the ballot”.

Ajah said Abia North people are in total support of Kalu who he opined has done much for his constituents dispute his ordeal.